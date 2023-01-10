Kiev’s reaction to Christmas ceasefire seen by Kremlin as ‘shameless, unexplainable’

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has described the reaction of the Kiev authorities and several Western leaders to Moscow’s Christmas ceasefire proposal as "shameless and unexplainable."

"Indeed, we saw an absolutely incomprehensible and unexplainable reaction, a quite shameless reaction first of all from Kiev and from many Western leaders. I would repeat once again: a shameless and unexplainable reaction," he told journalists on Tuesday.

As for regrets that the proposal for a ceasefire did not find a response from the opposing side, he noted that the goal of this initiative was purely humanitarian. "As for regrets or no regrets, let us recall the goals first. These were purely humanitarian goals to give a chance to those Christians who celebrate Christmas on January 7 to go to church. If it [the ceasefire] helped anyone do so, it means <…> it achieved its goal," Peskov said.

On January 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that a ceasefire be established along the combat engagement line in the special military operation zone from 12:00 (noon) on January 6 to 00:00 (midnight) on January 8. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu issued the corresponding instruction. The ceasefire was supported by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Pope Francis whereas Western leaders voiced skepticism about this initiative. The Zelensky regime rejected the Christmas truce and Ukrainian troops staged seven shelling attacks on cities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during Christmas night.