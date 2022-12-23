Russian peacekeepers working to resolve situation in Lachin Corridor — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers are working to resolve the situation in the Lachin Corridor, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday.

"Of course, we discussed the situation that is currently of the greatest interest, that is, a rise in tensions in the Lachin Corridor. We confirmed that Russian peacekeepers are literally working around the clock to resolve the situation, maintaining contact with the parties concerned," Lavrov pointed out.

"We also call for restoring full-fledged transport links as soon as possible and resolve differences on the development of the region’s ore deposits. It is an old issue, left over from Soviet times, and it needs to be alleviated as soon as possible," the Russian top diplomat added.