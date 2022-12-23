Zelensky’s US visit shows neither Washington nor Kiev ready for peace, says Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, December 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s recent visit to the United States made it clear that both Washington and Kiev seek war not peace, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with TASS.

"We all saw a theatrical show. The Ukrainian president had his part to play. He demonstrated servility, loyalty and readiness to continue pitting the Ukrainian and Russian people against each other. He came here to beg for handouts of money and weapons. He kept speaking about his commitment to democratic ideals and willingness to subordinate the interests of his country to Washington’s policies," the diplomat pointed out.

"The [US] administration did not skimp on flattering slogans and welcomed him in accordance with the highest standards, providing him with the opportunity to address the Congress. It also gave him some alms and promised continued support in the fight against Russia, a years-long adversary," the Russian ambassador added.

"Zelensky’s visit and the conversations he held in Washington showed that neither the [Biden] administration nor Kiev are ready for peace but are focused on war, the death of rank-and-rifle soldiers and binding the Ukrainian regime even more tightly to US interests," Antonov stressed.

On December 21, Zelensky visited Washington, holding a meeting with US President Joe Biden and delivering an address to the US Congress. Ahead of Zelensky's visit, the United States announced another package of military aid to the tune of $1.85 bln. The package, for the first time, includes a battery of the Patriot air defense missile system.