Putin praises courage, fortitude of Russian troops in special operation zone

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russian servicemen are acting courageously and steadfastly in the zone of the special military operation.

"I would like to once again thank everyone who is fulfilling their obligations in the line of duty. I am grateful to tank crewmen, marines, artillerymen, motorized riflemen, minesweepers, communications operators, pilots, special forces and air defense troops, sailors, military topographers, specialists in logistics support units, National Guard personnel and other formations for how you fight - I dare to use these comparisons, these are not just lofty words - you are fighting just like the heroes of the War of 1812, the First World War and the Great Patriotic War," the Russian head of state said at an expanded board session of the Ministry of Defense on Wednesday.

"They are all fulfilling their combat duty with valor, risking their lives, not sparing any effort and, if necessary, putting themselves in harm’s way to protect their comrades," he noted.

The Russian president gave a special word of gratitude to military medics who courageously rescue servicemen while risking their own lives. He also thanked military and civilian engineers for creating fortifications and vital infrastructure in the zone of the special operation and for their assistance in restoring civilian facilities on liberated territories.