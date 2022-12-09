Pristina intimidates Serb population under West’s passive eye — Russian ambassador

BELGRADE, December 10. /TASS/. The authorities of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo are intimidating the Serb population under the West’s passive eye, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Friday.

"Pristina is persistently and systematically increasing its presence in northern Kosovo. The situation there is explosive. The campaign of intimidating and harassing the Serb population continues. The goal is to seize the territory. And they are doing it under the West’s passive eye and even with its support. I don’t think that its representative’s statements that they cannot influence Pristina sound convincing," the embassy’s press service quoted him as saying.

According to the Russian diplomat, the situation is being steered to an aggravation.

Earlier, several hundred Kosovo riot policemen drove into the Serb-populated northern Kosovo in armored vehicles and blocked the city of Kosovska-Mitrovica, whereas under the Brussels agreements, the Kosovo police cannot intrude into norther Kosovo, populated by Serbs, without a permission of the heads of the four Serbian municipalities.