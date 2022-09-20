Unity and friendship of peoples of Russia are basis for country’s wellbeing, says Putin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The unity and friendship between the peoples of Russia are the guarantee of the country’s wellbeing in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Highlanders say: ‘It is a happiness to have a true friend.’ Our great power and the strongest basis for our common wellbeing in the future is in fidelity, unity and the friendship of the peoples of Russia," he said at a festive event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the North Caucasian Republics of Adygea, Kabardino-Balkaria, and Karachay-Cherkessia.