SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russia’s prompt reaction to the escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"I would like to express my gratitude for prompt reaction to the escalation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border area," Aliyev said during his meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.