Russia points to ‘bacchanalia’ regarding memorials in Eastern Europe in UNESCO - envoy

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia keeps drawing UNESCO’s attention to the dismantling of Soviet memorials in Eastern Europe, says Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to UNESCO Tatiana Dovgalenko.

"We as a mission constantly draw attention to this bacchanalia that has been unfolding in Eastern Europe for the last few years," she said on Solovyov Live show Saturday.

According to Dovgalenko, the Russian mission constantly raises this issue during meetings of UNESCO management bodies and actively covers this issue in social media. The diplomat called the dismantling of Great Patriotic War monuments in Latvia "dancing on bones" and "21st century barbarism."

The dismantling of the memorial to liberators of Latvia and Riga from Nazi German occupants, installed in 1985, started on Tuesday and was complete on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that the dismantling of the memorial will cause further degradation of Russian-Latvian relations.