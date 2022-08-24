Russian envoys shows dummy ‘Petal’ landmine used by Ukraine to UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS, August 24. /TASS/. A dummy PFM-1 "Petal" landmine, actively used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass and mainly threatening civilians, was displayed by Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya during the UN Security Council meeting Wednesday.

"During the meeting in July, we have already shown you a photo of the ‘Petal’ landmine. Today, for better illustration, I will show you a training dummy of such a landmine, which the Ukrainian forces spray in hundreds over territories of Donbass, liberated by Russian forces. And even throw them on Russian territory," the diplomat noted.

He underscored that the Ukrainian forces deliberately seek to harm civilians, especially children, who can pick up a brightly-colored landmine out of curiosity.

According to the envoy, 47 cases of detonation of such landmines have already been registered.

"The ‘Petal’ is a living proof of the sadistic and savage nature of the Kiev regime, the symbol of its true attitude to the people of the country’s east. Of course, people see and understand that. Hence the treatment of Russian soldiers as liberators, ubiquitous across the liberated territories. This does not fit the narrative, promoted by Kiev and its Western sponsors, so Ukraine resorts to terror and intimidation in Kherson, Zaporozhye and Kharkov Regions. But it cannot change the sympathies of the people, who saw the true face of the Kiev authority," the envoy underscored.