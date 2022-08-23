Syria to establish diplomatic relations with Donbass republics in coming weeks

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Damascus plans to establish diplomatic relations with the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) in the coming weeks, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said at a meeting with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

"We will exchange diplomatic relations with the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in the coming days or weeks," he noted.

According to Mekdad, Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine was fair and legitimate as it exposed the West’s real goals against Russia.

"We hope that in the coming days or weeks, Russian forces will achieve the goals set by [Russian President] Vladimir Putin. We are confident that these objectives will eventually be reached," the Syrian top diplomat added.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry announced on June 29 that Damascus had decided to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The ministry added that contact would be established with the DPR and LPR in order to outline ways to boost ties and set up diplomatic relations.