DPR leader does not rule out capital punishment for five mercenaries tried in republic

MOSCOW, August 19./TASS/. The five foreign mercenaries on trial in the Donetsk People’s Republic may face capital punishment, the head of the republic, Denis Pushilin, told the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Friday.

The first court hearing in the cases of the mercenaries was on August 15, he said. "Given the articles under which they are charged, the articles are quite serious, I would not rule out capital punishment as well, but that is for the court to decide," Pushilin said.

All five are accused of participating in combat operations in Ukrainian armed units as mercenaries. Britons Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill, who were taken prisoner at the Ilyich plant in Mariupol and in the Nikolayev Region, refused to cooperate with the investigation and to testify in the case.

A Swedish national, captured at the Azovstal plant, denied the accusation of participating in combat operations in the DPR as a mercenary.

The next court hearing in their cases is scheduled for October.