Requested flight of British spy plane over Russia must be prevented — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Britain has submitted a request for a flight by its reconnaissance plane along a route lying through Russia’s airspace. The Aerospace Force has been ordered to prevent this provocation, Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Britain has submitted a flight plan for a flight by its reconnaissance plane RC-135 along a route that lies over Russian territory. We regard this as an intentional provocation," the Defense Ministry said. "Russia’s Aerospace Force has been tasked to prevent a violation of Russia’s airspace. All likely effects of this intentional provocation will rest exclusively on the British side."

On Monday, the Defense Ministry said that Britain’s radio-technical reconnaissance and radio-electronic warfare plane RC-135 had violated Russia’s state border near Cape Svyatoy Nos over the Barents Sea. Russia’s MiG-31M fighter forced the plane out of Russia’s airspace.