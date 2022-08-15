No documents confirming Swedish mercenary’s Ukrainian citizenship, court says

DONETSK, August 15./TASS/. The court did not receive any documents confirming the Ukrainian citizenship of Swedish mercenary Matias Gustafsson, whose case was reviewed in a court sitting in the Donetsk People’s Republic on Monday, TASS reported from the courtroom.

"No documents confirming the Ukrainian citizenships were found on Gustafsson Mathias," the judge said.

UK national John Harding, Croatian Vjekoslav Prebeg and Swedish citizen Mathias Gustafsson are accused of committing crimes under several articles of the DPR Criminal Code. Namely, they are accused under Article 232 ("Receiving training for the purpose of committing a crime under Article 323"), Article 323 ("Forcible seizure of power or forcible retention of power"), and Part 3 of Article 430 ("Participation of a mercenary in an armed conflict or warfare"). For this, they may face a possible death sentence.