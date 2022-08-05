Russia, Cambodia intend to develop ties in trade, defense — joint statement

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russia and Cambodia intend to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the spheres of trade and investments, science and technologies, defense and security, according to a joint statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn.

"The Foreign Ministers of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Russian Federation held fruitful negotiations in Phnom Penh on 5 August 2022. <...> Cambodia and Russia will maintain and intensify political dialogue, regular contacts between the governments, parliaments, local authorities and political parties. They will enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in trade and investment, science and technology, education and culture, defence and security, creating favourable conditions for activities of organisations and companies in all the areas," according to the document published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday.

It was also noted that the two top diplomats "agreed to promote further the development of long-lasting and time-tested bonds of friendship and mutual support between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Russian Federation in line with the basic values and aspirations of the peoples of both countries."

Cambodia and Russia will continue to respect legitimate interests of each other in bilateral relations and within the framework of regional and international venues, the statement reads.

"The Ministers agreed to promote mutual support on key issues on international and regional agenda, with emphasis on strengthening ASEAN-centrality in the context of expanding multilateral integration in Asia-Pacific space," according to the document.