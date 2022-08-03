Pelosi’s Taiwan visit inspired by US’ aspiration to prove its impunity — Lavrov

NAYPYIDAW, August 3. /TASS/. Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has been caused by Washington’s desire to prove its impunity and lawlessness, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Myanmar’s Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin on Wednesday.

"I cannot tell what was their (the Americans’ - TASS) motivation but there are no doubts that it reflects the very same policy we are talking about with regards to the Ukrainian situation," the Russian top diplomat noted. "This is a desire to prove to absolutely everyone [their] impunity and display their lawlessness. ‘I do whatever I want’ - it’s about like this," he explained.

The Russian top diplomat stressed that he did not see any other "reason to create such an irritant literally out of nowhere, fully aware what it means for the People’s Republic of China."

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement noted that the Russian side considered this "visit a clear provocation in keeping with the US’s aggressive policy of comprehensive containment of the PRC." The agency also urged Washington "to refrain from actions, that undermine regional stability and international security, and to recognise the new geopolitical reality, which has no place for US hegemony."

Pelosi’s trip is the first visit of a Speaker of the US House of Representatives to Taiwan in the last 25 years. Beijing repeatedly cautioned Washington that if Pelosi visited the island, this would have repercussions and China would take severe measures.