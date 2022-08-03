Russia-Myanmar cooperation is not subject to political conjuncture — Lavrov

NAYPYITAW, August 3. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and Myanmar is based on a solid foundation and is not subject to political conditions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We have a very solid foundation for stepping up cooperation in many areas. We appreciate the traditionally friendly nature of our partnership, which is not subject to any opportunistic processes," Lavrov said at a meeting with his Myanmar counterpart Wunna Maung Lwin.

Lavrov added that despite the pandemic, trade between the two countries is growing. He also stressed the role of military and technical cooperation between Russia and Myanmar. In addition, according to the Russian diplomat, the states’ positions on most global and regional problems are close.

The Russian foreign minister also emphasized that Russia wishes the Myanmar authorities who took control of the country last year successful elections. "We stand in solidarity with the efforts to stabilize the situation in the country. You are planning to hold parliamentary elections next year, and we wish you success in making your country stronger and more successful," Lavrov concluded.

In Naypyitaw (also spelled Nay Pyi Taw - TASS), Lavrov is also scheduled to hold talks with the country's Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing.