US blacklists another two Russian nationals, four Russia-related entities

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. The United States has updated its list of specially designated nationals, imposing sanctions on another two Russian citizens and four Russia-related entities, according to the US Department of the Treasury.

Those blacklisted include Natalya Burlinova and the Creative Diplomacy Center for Support and Development of Public Initiatives, affiliated with her, as well as Alexander Ionov and his affiliated Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, the Ionov Transcontinental LLC and the Stop-Imperialism information agency.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country. In response, the West imposed major sanctions on Russia. In addition, Western countries started to provide weapons and military equipment to Kiev, whose total value is currently estimated at billions of dollars.