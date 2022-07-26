Russian envoy blames Greek authorities for destroying bilateral relations

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Greek authorities’ attitude has destroyed relations between Moscow and Athens, Russian Ambassador to Greece Andrey Maslov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"Our bilateral relations have been destroyed since late February. They don’t exist anymore. There’s no cooperation, no contacts. In short, all the work that had been done and the remarkable achievements that had been made over the course of decades were reduced to nothing literally within days," he pointed out.

Maslov added that Greece had long ago chosen a pro-Western policy course.

According to him, the country’s "choice to support the West’s general policy had long been made." "The thing is that Greece has been a NATO member since 1952 and is a long-term member of the European Union, too, so Greece has always been guided by the Western world," the envoy stressed.