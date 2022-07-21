Ukraine may disappear from world map ‘as a result of current events’ — Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Ukraine as a state may disappear from the map "as a result of unfolding events," Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"After the 2014 coup, Ukraine lost its state independence and fell under direct control of the collective West as well as began to believe that NATO would guarantee its security," he noted. "As a result of all the current events Ukraine may lose what’s left of its state sovereignty and disappear from the world map," the politician added.

Medvedev also asserted that "Ukrainian criminals will definitely be prosecuted for atrocities committed against the people of Ukraine and Russia".