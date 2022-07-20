World turns blind eye to risks of IS using chemical weapons in Syria — Rusian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 20. /TASS/. The UN findings show that militants of the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) have a chemical-warfare program, but no action is being taken, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"Other, more than real problems, which do not fit within the being painted picture of the Syrian authorities' culpability, are given much less attention against this background," Polyansky said. "Among them is the threat of the use of chemical weapons by terrorists on the territory of Syria and neighboring states," the diplomat specified.

"There is evidence that terrorist groups in the Middle East have access to chemical warfare agents. The findings of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL (UNITAD), show that the IS has a full-fledged chemical warfare program," the diplomat pointed out. "However, we still do not hear anything about any measures being developed to combat these threats," he summed up.