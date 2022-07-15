Russia wants to have good relations with Italy

ROME, July 15. /TASS/. Moscow wants to have good relations with Rome, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Italian news service ANSA.

"We wish Italy all the best and also to overcome the problems that were created by previous governments. We want to have good relations with Italy," she said. "Not only the [Russian] leadership, but most Russians consider Italy a good partner. We have many things in common and share the same goals."

Separately, the diplomat told the AGI news service, "We wish the Italians a government that won’t be inclined to serve the interests of the United States."

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio earlier expressed regret that Moscow "rejoices at the weakening of one of the world's leading democratic countries," commenting on the post of Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev. After Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi stated he was resigning, Medvedev posted to his Telegram channel a lineup of three photos showing Draghi, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson - who also recently announced his resignation - and a generic human portrait with a question mark, which was apparently purported to mean that the spate of resignations of Western politicians wasn’t over yet.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday said that he was resigning, but the country's President Sergio Mattarella didn’t accept his resignation.