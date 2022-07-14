Russia suspends certificates of Czech, Bulgarian aircraft repair plants — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia suspends certificates issued to Czech and Bulgarian aircraft repair companies, official spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing on Thursday.

"We noted, at least according to information available, that certain NATO and EU countries continue materiel supplies to the Kiev regime and plan to organize its repair at industrial facilities of Eastern European countries. The Russian side made the decision as the tit-for-tat measure to suspend certificates of aircraft repair plants earlier issued to Czech’s Lom Praha and Bulgarian companies Terem-Letec and Avionams," Zakharova said.

Provision of services on the design and technical support of Mi-type helicopter overhaul, subscription-based maintenance of operation and repair documentation kits and deliveries of spares and components are thereby terminated, the diplomat said. "Indicated plants lose the right to perform activities related to maintenance and repair of helicopters produced in Russia. The Russian side disclaims in this regard liability for safe operation of helicopters repaired at these plants," Zakharova added.