Moscow hopes Saudis refrain from steps aimed against Russia

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that Saudi Arabia won’t resort to any steps aimed against Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday commenting on the upcoming visit of US President Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia.

"We certainly hope that Riyadh’s development of relations with other capitals of the world will be in no way aimed against us," Peskov said.

Speaking about whether "US oil diplomacy" could pose a threat to the export of Russian energy and their prices, Peskov reiterated that Russia "stays within the framework of the OPEC+ agreements."

"We highly value the work with our partners, including with our leading partners, such as Saudi Arabia," he stated. "We highly value our interests, our approach to and cooperation with Riyadh."

US President Biden set off on July 12 on his first Middle East tour since he took the presidential reins of the White House in January 2021. Between July 13 and 16, he is scheduled to visit Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Russia’s Izvestia daily reported that US President Biden would travel to the Middle East with the aim of creating a front against Russia and China. Amid its standoff with Moscow, Washington has already tried to persuade Saudi Arabia to increase oil output but failed, according to the daily.