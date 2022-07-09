Putin sends condolences on death of former Angolan president dos Santos

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences to President of the Republic of Angola Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on the death of the country’s former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, according to a statement released on the Kremlin’s website on Saturday.

"Jose Eduardo dos Santos has left an indelible mark on the history of Angola’s statehood. An energetic fighter in the struggle for the country’s independence and its leader for many years, he commanded rightful respect and authority at home and internationally. His personal contribution to the development of the friendship between Russia and Angola cannot be overstated," the statement said.

The Russian leader also asked Lourenco "to convey his words of sympathy and support to the family and friends of Jose Eduardo dos Santos, as well as to all citizens of Angola."

Earlier reports said the country’s former president died at the age of 79 at a Barcelona clinic on Friday.

Dos Santos served as president of Angola for 28 years, from 1979 to 2017. Since 2019 he has spent much time in Barcelona where he received medical treatment.