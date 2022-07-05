Senior Russian security official slams NATO’s decision to identify Russia as enemy

KHABAROVSK, July 5. /TASS/. NATO’s decision to declare Russia its enemy may escalate tensions and undermine security in Europe, and it also runs counter to the Russia-NATO Founding Act, the Russian Security Council secretary, Nikolay Patrushev, said on Tuesday.

"The US and its allies identified Russia, that has been fighting to defend its national interests and sovereignty, as their enemy, as seen in doctrinal documents, including those approved at NATO’s summit in Madrid," Patrushev said, addressing a national security meeting in Russia’s Far East.

He recalled that the US and its satellites had refrained from a constructive dialogue with Russia in the sphere of strategic security and had completely rebuffed Moscow’s demands for security guarantees.

"NATO has been deploying its military infrastructure closer to our borders, and it has been ramping up military forces on its eastern flank. Decisions were made to accept Finland and Sweden into the alliance, and a new security pact, AUKUS, was launched," the Russian Security Council secretary noted.

"These decisions and moves may not only escalate tensions and undermine European security, they also clearly run counter to the Russia-NATO Founding Act that is still valid de jure," he emphasized.