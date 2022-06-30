Damascus showing readiness to promote civil reconciliation in Syria — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 30. /TASS/. Syria’s government is demonstrating readiness to promote civil reconciliation in the country, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Wednesday.

"Damascus is demonstrating readiness to take concrete steps to promote civil reconciliation, to work on the track of detainees and missing persons. In other words, the Syrian government is working on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254," he said at a Security Council meeting.

He also hailed Syrian President Bashar Assad’s decree on the amnesty of those convicted on charges of terrorist activities and crimes before April 30, 2022. "Such a decision of the Syrian leadership, along with the January amnesty of draft evaders, creates a favorable climate for the return of Syrian citizens," he stressed.