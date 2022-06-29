Russia demands compliance with Vienna Convention concerning diplomatic property issues

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Moscow believes that the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations is sacrosanct and must not be violated when it comes to issues related to Russia’s diplomatic property, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We believe that <...> the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations is sacrosanct and must not be violated," she stressed. Zakharova pointed out that under the convention, the premises of diplomatic missions, "their furnishings and other property thereon and the means of transport of the mission shall be immune from search, requisition, attachment or execution."

"Until recently, raising such issues seemed inconceivable in light of diplomatic regulations and the concept of private property that was viewed as practically sacred by countries of the collective West," Zakharova stressed.

"Every hostile action - I’m talking about the West’s plans here - will be met with a prompt and proportionate response, not necessarily a symmetrical one. It will be developed depending on what will be done to us," she maintained.