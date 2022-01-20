Russia-NATO Council operation was not restored - envoy

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The Russia-NATO Council meeting on guarantees of security was an exception rather than restoration of the Council’s operation, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said Thursday.

"I think that the Russia-NATO Council was not restored; rather, it was an exception," he said on TV.

"Why has the work with NATO gradually waned in the first place? Because there was no positive agenda with NATO. What was there to talk about? To hold meetings just to see each other? That was probably pointless. And we do not need the Russia-NATO Council in order to meet and listen to things about Ukraine," Chizhov underscored.

On December 7, 2021, Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements on guarantees of security with the US and NATO. On January 12, the Russia-NATO Council convened to discuss the proposed initiatives.