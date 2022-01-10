Kremlin calls for analyzing current threats in light of Kazakh developments — spokesman

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia thinks it necessary for the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to analyze the current challenges and threats in the light of the January developments in Kazakhstan, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The Kremlin and other members of the organization (CSTO - TASS) think it necessary to analyze profoundly the current threats and challenges following the developments in Kazakhstan," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that during Monday’s online CSTO summit "the presidents gave a clear assessment of the current threats and pointed to the necessity of a profound analysis of the current threats, activities level and the development of packages of response measures in various areas." "So, a lot of work is to be done," he added.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7.