Door for Georgia’s participation in 3+3 format always remains open — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. All participants of the South Caucasus Platform "3+3" (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia - Russia, Turkey, Iran) have expressed interest in Georgia’s participation, the door for Tbilisi to join the format always remains open, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Friday.

"Speaking of Georgia’s participation, during the first session of the platform on December 10, all participants, including Russia, unanimously expressed their interest in Georgia’s participation in this format, [we] came to the agreement that the door for Georgia always remains open," Zakharova noted.

Focusing on the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s statement over the possibility to hold the next session in Ankara, the diplomat recalled that this country was not the only one that expressed its willingness to host the platform for regular consultations.