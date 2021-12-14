Putin informs Macron about results of trilateral meeting on Karabakh — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, about the results of his trilateral meeting with the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh that took place in late November, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday after their telephone conversation.

"The sides discussed in detail the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. Vladimir Putin informed his counterpart about the overall results of the trilateral meeting of the Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders in Sochi on November 26 that was timed to mark the anniversary of their trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9, 2020," it said.

According to the Kremlin, the Russian president told his colleague about the implementation of the measures on ceasefire control, return of refugees, resumption of trade, economic and transport ties.

The two presidents also expressed the hope that a meeting between the presidents of the European Union structures with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan due on December 15 would be useful. "The sides voiced support for the expediency of invigorating efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Russia, the United States, and France)," the Kremlin said.