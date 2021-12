MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, have agreed to meet before the New Year. The exact date will be announced later, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Yes, they have agreed. We will announce the date in due time," he told journalists when asked whether the two leaders had agreed a new meeting during their recent telephone call.

"Before the New Year," he said when asked about a date for such a contact.