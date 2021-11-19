Russia, Uzbekistan ink economic cooperation program — Ministry

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan signed a comprehensive program on economic cooperation between governments of two countries for 2022-2026, press service of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development reported.

"The new document caters for the need to development economic cooperation in the post-pandemic period with the use of current tools, including e-commerce, digital development of the economy, new energy and water saving technologies, and improvement of approaches in the migration sphere. Furthermore, Russia and Uzbekistan intend to implement practical measures in COVID-19 combating, share experience and information of vaccine production, prophylaxis, diagnostics and care of patients infected with the coronavirus," the Ministry said.

The program is aimed at strengthening and diversifying trade and economic ties based on mutual interests of two countries, the Ministry added.