Zelensky's statements on Crimea are territorial claims against Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's declared intention to "regain" Crimea is a territorial claim against Russia and may entail negative consequences, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

Earlier, Zelensky described as fair the Amsterdam court's decision to return the Scythian Gold collection to Ukraine. He added that after it had the collection back Kiev would "regain" Crimea.

"It goes without saying that the statement about Crimea's 'return' is nothing but an expression of territorial claims against Russia. Such statements may entail negative consequences," Peskov said.

On Tuesday, the Amsterdam court of appeal ruled that the Scythian Gold collection must be returned to Ukraine. Presiding Judge Pauline Hofmeijer-Rutten said the items in question were part of Ukraine's cultural heritage and must be handed over to the Ukrainian side. Russia will lodge a cassation appeal.