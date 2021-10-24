Putin didn’t talk about confrontation with West on basis of values in Valdai - Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club has not mentioned the confrontation with the West on the basis of values, it would be silly to perceive this message in that way, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"It would be silly to consider it as another confrontation. Surely, there are enthusiasts who compare this speech almost with the Munich one. At that time the idea of the Munich speech was not understood, it was not confrontational at all. And this time the president didn’t speak about confrontation," Peskov said responding to a question by journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Russian President conveyed a thought that Moscow is ready to cooperate, but does not accept any sermons from the West, Kremlin Spokesman said.

"From my point of view, a message of what was said is that we are not going to teach anyone and you do not teach us in turn. We can afford and will afford to live as we want. We will be glad to be your friend and cooperate, but do not dare teach us, we won’t tolerate it any longer," Peskov said.