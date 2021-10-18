{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Zero tolerance to antisemitism unites Russia and Israel — Putin

The Russian president also mentioned such topics as attempts to falsify history and revise the results of World War II among those that both countries refused to tolerate

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Zero tolerance to xenophobia and any attempts to falsify history is what Russia and Israel have in common, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telegram to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett published on the Kremlin website of Monday.

The Russian leader noted that over the decades, Russia and Israel had gained important experience of fruitful cooperation in many spheres and partner cooperation on many major issues on the international agenda.

"What unites us is zero tolerance to antisemitism, manifestations of xenophobia and interethnic hatred, as well as any attempts to falsify history and revise the results of World War II," Putin stressed.

Vladimir Putin
