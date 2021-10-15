Taliban’s euphoria from victory in Afghanistan waning, Russian envoy says

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The euphoria of the victory in Afghanistan is beginning to wane for the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and is being replaced by the realization of responsibility, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said at a session dedicated to Afghanistan’s place in the system of regional relations at MGIMO.

"The most important thing that I noticed while interacting together with Chinese, Pakistani special representatives [with the Taliban], I saw that the period of euphoria from the victory, so unexpected for the Taliban themselves at that, it begins to go away and give way to the feeling of responsibility because a lot has to be decided in the process while there is no experience of [making] such decisions," he said.

According to the diplomat, this is a good signal to begin shaping a constructive dialogue. "If we indeed are seriously concerned about the interests of Afghan people, the entire [nation] at that, and not its separate social or ethnic categories, we need to build relations," he added.

The special session "Afghanistan in the system of regional relations" at MGIMO is being held within the framework of the 13th Convention of the Russian International Studies Association (RISA): Thirty Years of the New Russia’s Foreign Policy.