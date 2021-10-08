Italy’s new ambassador hands over copies of his credentials to Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Friday received Italy’s new Ambassador to Russia Giorgio Starace, who handed over copies of his credentials.

"The two diplomats discussed current issues of Russian-Italian cooperation in the political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as key international problems. The also touched upon issues of the Group of Twenty in the light of Italy’s presidency of this format," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Both sides expressed interest in expanding and strengthening bilateral ties resting on the traditions of friendship and good neighborly relations.

Starace succeeded Pasquale Terracciano, who has been Italian Ambassador since 2018.

Giorgio Starace was born in Viterbo, Italy, on February 23, 1959. He joined diplomatic corps in 1985 and worked as adviser to Italy’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, at Italy’s embassies in Guatemala, India, China, and was ambassador to Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, and Japan.