European Parliament warns Moscow, Minsk from further talks on greater integration

PARIS, October 7. /TASS/. The European Parliament warned Russia and Belarus from further negotiations on deeper integration in its resolution, adopted Thursday.

According to the document, the European Parliament "condemns the continuous dealings between [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko and [Russian President] Vladimir Putin to prepare road maps for greater integration between Belarus and Russia."

The authors of the resolution claim that the integration includes a "progressive militarization of Belarus," and see it as "a violation of the sovereignty of Belarus, as the Belarusian people are being deprived of their right to determine the future of their country," according to the document.

The European Parliament also demanded new measures to be introduced against Russia, should it continue to support Belarus, says the resolution, adopted in Strasbourg.

According to the document, "the EU has to make it clear that if Russia continues its current policy on Belarus, the EU will have to introduce additional containment and deterrence measures on Russia."

The MEPs also consider it necessary for EU institutions to periodically report to the Parliament "on the Kremlin’s interference in Belarus, including its exploitation of the situation with a view to deeper political, military and economic control of Belarus".