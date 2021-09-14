Putin’s self-isolation not to impact intensity of his work online, Kremlin assures

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not participate in face-to-face events for some time, but his self-isolation move won’t impact the intensity of his work online, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The self-isolation [regime] is not going to influence the president’s work directly, there just won’t be any face-to-face events for some time. Still, this is not affecting the intensity [of his work], the president continues his activity through a video conference format," he said.

The Kremlin official added that it is known who got infected with the coronavirus in the president’s inner circle but refrained from naming the individual. According to him, during Putin’s self-isolation the same working schedule will be followed as during the quarantine when Putin also didn’t have any face-to-face events. During these days, the head of state will be working from Novo-Ogaryovo.

The spokesman reiterated that on Tuesday, the Russian leader held a phone conversation with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon "also, a series of other phone conversations are continuing right now."

"Putin told Rahmon that, unfortunately, due to the cases of the coronavirus infection detected in the head of state’s inner circle, the president is in fact considered to have been in contact [with the virus], so he needs to adopt a responsible stance and not endanger the health of his colleagues - the participants of summits to be held in Dushanbe tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," the Kremlin official noted. "So the president will participate in a video conference format during a session of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO in a limited and expanded format, as well as in a session of the SCO Council of heads of state and a joint session of the SCO and the CSTO heads of state," he explained.

Therefore, "the president will remain in Moscow and won’t personally participate in these events," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.