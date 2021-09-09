Kremlin declines to comment on Taliban’s choice to inaugurate government on September 11

MOSCOW, September 9. / TASS /. The Kremlin will not comment on the fact that the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) allegedly set the new Afghan government’s inauguration on September 11, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On this day, it will be 20 years since the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York, which claimed almost 3,000 lives.

"As for the choice of the [inauguration] date, we will not make any comment on this," the Kremlin spokesman told the reporters.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. On September 6, the radicals took over the entire country, while on September 8, the Taliban formed an interim Afghan government, which included only the movement’s members. For almost two weeks, the radicals could not approve the new Cabinet, mainly, due to "technical difficulties and preparations.".