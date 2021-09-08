Russia’s envoy to Guinea received by rebel leader — embassy

PRETORIA, September 8. /TASS/. The rebel leader and head of the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development, Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya received Russia’s Ambassador to Guinea Vadim Razumovsky on Wednesday, the Russian Embassy tweeted.

It was underlined that the envoy was received for a "short protocol meeting."

In turn, Mediaguinee news portal reported that the Razumovsky is the first foreign diplomat to be received by Doumbouya. According to the portal, the Russian ambassador was meant to discuss several issues with the rebel leaders, particularly the respect for physical immunity of toppled President Alpha Conde as well as stronger cooperation between Russia and Guinea at this time.