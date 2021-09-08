Putin, Lukashenko to discuss integration processes, Afghanistan on Thursday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will focus on integration within the Union State of Russia and Belarus among other issues at their talks in Moscow on Thursday, September 9, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"They will discuss the results of the work promoting integration processes within the framework of the Union State along with other issues of the Russian-Belarusian relationship," the statement says.

Additionally, ahead of the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Dushanbe, "it was planned to exchange views on some pressing regional issues, including on the current situation in Afghanistan," the press service said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier that the talks will largely focus on bilateral relations between Moscow and Minsk. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said that drawing up the Union’s 28 programs and their implementation within the Union State of Russia and Belarus will be in the spotlight of the meeting.

The leaders’ news conference is scheduled after the talks. According to a Kremlin official, no agreements, including those related to integration issues, will be inked after the talks.