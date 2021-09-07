Russia not to take part in September 8 Ministerial meeting on Afghanistan — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Moscow will not take part in the Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Afghanistan, scheduled for September 8, which G7 member states wanted to hold with involvement of Russia and China.

"Russia will not take part in this meeting," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS Tuesday.

Earlier, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced that G7 top diplomats plan to hold a meeting that will focus on the situation in Afghanistan. He noted that delegations of Russia and China should also be present at the meeting, adding that the meeting may take place on September 8.

According to Zakharova, Russia does not have an understanding regarding the G7 meeting on Afghanistan with participation of Russia and China. The spokeswoman noted that Moscow had received signals from Paris and Berlin regarding a potential meeting on this issue, but there had been no talk about holding it in the G7 format.