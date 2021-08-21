Russia-led CSTO bloc to discuss Afghanistan on August 23 - Putin

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a security bloc led by Russia, will hold a videoconference on August 23 to compare notes on the developments in Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when opening the meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"Of course, one of the most current issues right now is the security issue, especially in light of the events taking place in Afghanistan now. On Monday, I hope we will gather via videoconference in the CSTO framework to just compare positions," he said.

The Russian leader also underlined that the current meeting with Tokayev has a large agenda because the two presidents have a lot to discuss "considering all the security developments."

The CSTO members include Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Tajikistan is hosting the next summit of the organization which will be held later in 2021.