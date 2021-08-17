Russia hopes inclusive government will be formed in Kabul after dialogue, Lavrov says

KALININGRAD, August 17. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the dialogue between the Taliban and the leaders of Afghanistan’s political actors will result in the formation of inclusive transitional government bodies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Literally in the coming days, or perhaps even right now, there are negotiations with Taliban representatives. I do hope that this conversation will end in an agreement for Afghans to form inclusive, as they say, transitional [government] bodies as an important step towards the full normalization of the situation in that long-suffering country," he said responding to a question from TASS.

"We support the beginning of an all-encompassing national dialogue involving all political and ethno-confessional forces of Afghanistan," Lavrov added.

Russia’s top diplomat also noted positive developments on the streets of Kabul where, he said, "the situation is fairly calm, and the Taliban, by and large, effectively ensure law and order."

On August 15, fighters from the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and fled the country. At present, Western countries are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.