Moscow not rushing to recognize Taliban regime in Afghanistan — Lavrov

KALININGRAD, August 17. /TASS/. Russia is currently not in any rush to recognize the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) rise to power in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are not rushing a recognition through just like other countries," he said.

"Just yesterday I spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Our positions are in line," Lavrov added.

At the same time, the minister noted that Moscow takes notice of positive signals from the Taliban about Afghanistan’s future. "We see reassuring messages from the Taliban who say they wish to have a government with other political forces and, also saying that they are willing to continue certain processes, including education, education for girls and in general with the functioning of state institutions, without blocking paths for those officials who worked under the previous government of President [Ashraf] Ghani," the top Russian diplomat concluded.