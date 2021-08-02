Russia’s opponents recognize Foreign Intelligence Service as one of the best, chief says

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) is one of the world’s best intelligence agencies and even Russia’s opponents agree with that, SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin said in an exclusive interview with the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

"Our opponents believe that Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service is one of the most powerful intelligence agencies in the world," he pointed out, when asked if the SVR was still the world’s best intelligence agency.

According to Naryshkin, the SVR analyzes and checks a large amount of data. "It’s important to receive information from various sources. Clearly, not all information is public and available through news outlets and social media," the SVR chief noted. "There is information that the country’s leadership needs to determine positions on the current political processes, the international situation and certain crisis spots," Naryshkin pointed out, adding that such information allowed the authorities to make the right decisions.

"We always double check the information that we provide to our users - this is what we call them. We are responsible for the information because it is often used for making crucial decisions," the SVR director emphasized.