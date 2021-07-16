Russia and China expect to reach trade turnover of $200 bln in long term - Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing expect to achieve a new record high in mutual trade by the end of 2021, and to reach a trade turnover of $ 200 bln in the long-term perspective, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in his article published in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper and the Chinese newspaper People's Daily on Friday.

The article is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Sino-Russian Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

"China is our largest foreign trade partner. In 2020, the dynamics in this area was negatively affected, albeit not radically, by the coronavirus pandemic. However, we observe a rapid recovery in volumes. There is every reason to expect achieving a new record high in trade by the end of 2021, and in the long term - reaching the target level of $200 billion, which was set by the heads of state," he said.

According to Lavrov, trade and economic ties are the most important component of Russian-Chinese relations in accordance with Article 16 of the Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. The minister noted that since 2001, the mutual trade turnover has soared almost 14 times and for the last three years has consistently exceeded $100 bln.