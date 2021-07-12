Minsk sees prospects for deeper integration with Russia, top Belarusian diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei has stated that the Belarusian authorities see good prospects for further integration with Russia, their main ally.

"Today, we see good prospects for further integration with our main ally. And the most important thing that these prospects are mutually beneficial. I think that this is essential," he said in an interview with the RT TV channel broadcasted on Monday, noting that "all is indeed quiet on the Western front." According to him, Russian-Belarusian political, trade and economic, humanitarian and military and political contacts have been flourishing as of late, in particular, "facilitated by the corresponding policy of [our] Western counterparts."

Minsk’s top diplomat also reiterated that the future of Belarusian-Russian relations is enshrined in the Treaty on the Establishment of a Union State, concluded a long time ago, which provides for specific areas of interaction and concrete steps, some of which have not been taken in the past. "So, at some point both countries had to return to preparing union programs and roadmaps on deepening the integration directed at implementing the provisions of this treaty," he said.

According to the foreign minister, the goal is "not to rush the processes artificially, [but] to really build normal cooperation between Belarus and Russia in all spheres on a routine basis." "And then we’ll see. Life itself and practice itself will show what format can eventually emerge from this cooperation," he said.